MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Trading Up 9.7%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) was up 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,156.00 and last traded at $1,155.50. Approximately 29,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 952,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,053.31.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,968.27.
The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,310.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,549.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
About MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
Featured Article: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.