MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Trading Up 9.7%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) was up 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,156.00 and last traded at $1,155.50. Approximately 29,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 952,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,053.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,968.27.

The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,310.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,549.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

