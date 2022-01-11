Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91,683.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2,982.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MBWM opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $584.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

