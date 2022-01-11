Mercantile Bank (MBWM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $584.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

