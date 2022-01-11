Merculet Hits 1-Day Volume of $116,987.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 5% against the dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $116,987.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00080246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.90 or 0.07525378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,712.01 or 0.99855126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00067554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,030,426 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

