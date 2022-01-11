Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,988 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCMJ. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $6,328,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 100.9% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 175,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 207.0% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 66,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Merida Merger Corp. I alerts:

Shares of MCMJ opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Merida Merger Corp. I Profile

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.