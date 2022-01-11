Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $305.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.95.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total value of $317,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,227 shares of company stock worth $4,791,041 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,804,000 after buying an additional 114,355 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 157,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.