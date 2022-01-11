Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 936,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 662,222 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $317,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total value of $17,378,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,590 shares of company stock worth $247,729,364 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $328.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.73. The firm has a market cap of $912.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.