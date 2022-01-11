MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $75.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target increased by Barclays from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of MET opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $68.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,369 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of MetLife by 161.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of MetLife by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,845 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

