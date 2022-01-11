Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $106.06 and last traded at $106.06. Approximately 1,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 90,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.