Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $106.06 and last traded at $106.06. Approximately 1,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 90,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.
About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
See Also: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.