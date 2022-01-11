M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 85.2% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 63,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 92.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

NYSE:EBS opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.