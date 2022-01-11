M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,842 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECK opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

