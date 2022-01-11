M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,935 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum China by 4.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 419.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Yum China by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $69.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

