M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,029 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $572.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $649.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.74. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,917 shares of company stock worth $6,094,707 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

