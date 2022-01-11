MicroBitcoin (MBC) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $821,194.55 and $2,249.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001541 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00051564 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.60 or 0.00587331 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

