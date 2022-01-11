Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

