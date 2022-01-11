Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,805 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.2% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $314.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $212.03 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.34.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

