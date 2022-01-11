MidasProtocol (MAS) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, MidasProtocol has traded down 46.2% against the dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $198,016.53 and $63,690.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00061796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005972 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

