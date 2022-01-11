Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Hits $552.39 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $11.79 million and approximately $169,020.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for about $552.39 or 0.01322138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00082024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.57 or 0.07411657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,788.43 or 1.00020887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00068274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 21,353 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.