Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Mister Car Wash news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,947,156,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,443,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,051 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,715 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $194.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

