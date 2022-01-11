Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 452,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Mitsubishi stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $33.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

