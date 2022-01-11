Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Upgraded by KeyCorp to “Overweight”

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $520.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $449.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.45. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

