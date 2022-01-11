Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $36.67 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B B H & B Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,229.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,452.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3,433.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,174.44.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.