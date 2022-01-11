Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 150,000 VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

