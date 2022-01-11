Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $162,000 in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,945,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,303,000 after purchasing an additional 241,419 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,444,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 324,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 445,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,678,000 after acquiring an additional 172,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

