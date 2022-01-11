Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $119,000 Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 105,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 44.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 64,440 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 447,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 95,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

