Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.30% of MFS Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1,237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,061 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 283,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 181,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 343,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 42,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFM opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

