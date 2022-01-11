Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 2,725 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

PHO opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.