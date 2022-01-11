Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $111,000 Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.09% of Latham Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 542,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of SWIM opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $161.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

