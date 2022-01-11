Morgan Stanley Boosts Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $300.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $269.63.

NYSE BDX opened at $259.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

