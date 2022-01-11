Morgan Stanley Increases Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $63.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. Avient has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Avient by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Avient by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Avient by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avient by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avient by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

