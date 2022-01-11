Morgan Stanley Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $165.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

