Morpheus Labs Trading Down 24.4% Over Last Week (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $11.50 million and $266,461.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 465,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

