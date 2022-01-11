MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.44 ($88.01).

MOR stock opened at €31.95 ($36.31) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -6.73. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €31.55 ($35.85) and a twelve month high of €101.90 ($115.80). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €35.68 and its 200-day moving average is €44.17.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

