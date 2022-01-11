Morse Asset Management Inc Buys New Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 297.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after buying an additional 87,977 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $249,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Datadog by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2,140.0% in the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $146.33 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,045.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.24.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $559,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,160,451 shares of company stock valued at $375,955,941 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

