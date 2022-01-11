Morse Asset Management Inc Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $581,000. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 32.4% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $721,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 12.7% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 20,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 27.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $74.21.

