Morse Asset Management Inc Invests $231,000 in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,123,000 after buying an additional 814,232 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,441,000 after buying an additional 756,344 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,051,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,274,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

