Morse Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $9,791,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270,972 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,639 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

