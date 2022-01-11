MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MYR Group worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

MYRG opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.14. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.