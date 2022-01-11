MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

MYRG stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.14. MYR Group has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MYR Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $128,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 117,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 88.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

