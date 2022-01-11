MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

MYTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

MYTE stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -27.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

