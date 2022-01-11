Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.06

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Nabtesco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)
Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.
