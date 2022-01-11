Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.06

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $622.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.91 million. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 24.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Nabtesco Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabtesco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.