Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEMTF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEMTF opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.06 and its 200-day moving average is $102.78.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.