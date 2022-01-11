Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 426.60% and a negative return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million.

NEPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NEPT opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $66.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,480 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 163,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 361,853 shares during the period. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.