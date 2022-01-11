NestEGG Coin Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. NestEGG Coin has a market capitalization of $130,786.62 and approximately $1,105.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00032569 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000649 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000057 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

