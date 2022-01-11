Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,065 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Netflix were worth $89,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.50.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $539.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

