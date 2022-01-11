NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 743,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.88% of NETSTREIT worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $911.77 million, a P/E ratio of 135.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 470.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

