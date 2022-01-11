Network International (LON:NETW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $258.80

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 258.80 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.61), with a volume of 449157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.10 ($3.63).

Several analysts have issued reports on NETW shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.97) price target on shares of Network International in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.38) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 492 ($6.68).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 293.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 337.14.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

