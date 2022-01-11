NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRBO. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.36. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

