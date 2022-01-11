Neutrino USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $533.58 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $533.58 million and $12.15 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00056602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00083916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.65 or 0.07311003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.20 or 0.99848272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 540,890,438 coins and its circulating supply is 540,889,845 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

