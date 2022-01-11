New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,450 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Costamare worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

